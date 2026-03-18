Short Interest in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Declines By 17.2%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 39,189 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 12th total of 47,318 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Natural Health Trends in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Trading Down 4.4%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHTC. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 536,392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 413,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 413,022 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the third quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHTC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 20,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,896. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.84. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

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Natural Health Trends Corp. is a U.S.-based holding company that develops, markets and distributes a range of plant-based health supplements, nutritional products and personal care items. The company’s product portfolio spans weight management, skin care, men’s health, nutritional supplements and wellness solutions designed to support overall health and beauty. Natural Health Trends focuses on delivering scientifically formulated products through modern e-commerce channels and direct selling platforms.

Through its principal subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China—including Shanghai NHTC Health Products Co, Ltd.

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