Short Interest in NAMI Corp. (NASDAQ:NAMI) Rises By 15.9%

NAMI Corp. (NASDAQ:NAMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,573 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the February 12th total of 15,160 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,921 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,921 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NAMI Price Performance

NAMI stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. NAMI has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

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Jinxin Technology Holding Co engages in the provision of digital content services. The company was founded in August 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

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