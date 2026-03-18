Short Interest in NAMI Corp. (NASDAQ:NAMI) Rises By 15.9%

NAMI Corp. (NASDAQ:NAMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,573 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the February 12th total of 15,160 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,921 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,921 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
NAMI Price Performance
NAMI stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. NAMI has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.
NAMI Company Profile
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for NAMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.