Short Interest in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) Drops By 14.7%

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 145,829 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 12th total of 170,965 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,964 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,964 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of FSTR opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.87. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.43 million, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.99.

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L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.44). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.83 million. Analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at L.B. Foster

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 5,124 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $163,916.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,185,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,937,644.78. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 93,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in L.B. Foster by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FSTR. Zacks Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSTR

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.

The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.

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