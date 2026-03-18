Short Interest in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Decreases By 17.5%

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 718,095 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 12th total of 869,950 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

KORU Medical Systems Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:KRMD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 246,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,095. KORU Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $198.00 million, a P/E ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 0.47.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. On average, analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products.

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