Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declines By 14.6%

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 422,117 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 12th total of 494,337 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,138 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 209,138 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.8%

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $410.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

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Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $21.00 target price on Gladstone Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gladstone Capital

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. lower middle-market companies. Operating under an external management agreement with Gladstone Management L.P., the firm offers senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations. Through its focus on privately held businesses, Gladstone Capital seeks to construct a diversified portfolio across various industry sectors.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Capital has developed a track record of working closely with management teams and business owners to meet their capital needs.

Further Reading

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