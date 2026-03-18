Short Interest in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Rises By 16.6%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,703,024 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 12th total of 4,034,174 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,618 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 773,618 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Embecta by 36.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,195,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,537 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 171,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,354,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 470,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,262,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 71,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Embecta in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Embecta Trading Up 1.0%

EMBC opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $527.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.10. Embecta has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.92%.The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) is a pure-play diabetes care company that was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company on July 1, 2021. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Embecta focuses exclusively on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that enable insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring for people with diabetes.

The company’s product portfolio includes insulin infusion sets, durable and patch pumps, pen needles, infusion tubing, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancing devices.

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