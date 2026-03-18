Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declines By 16.7%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 49,180 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 12th total of 59,025 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 112,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

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Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 123,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE: EFT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with capital preservation. Originally launched in June 1988, the trust is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a portfolio of floating-rate debt instruments. As a closed-end vehicle, it issues a fixed number of shares and may employ leverage to enhance income potential.

The trust’s primary investment strategy centers on senior secured floating-rate loans, often referred to as bank loans, issued by U.S.

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