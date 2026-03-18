Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declines By 16.7%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 49,180 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 12th total of 59,025 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 112,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $12.73.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE: EFT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with capital preservation. Originally launched in June 1988, the trust is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a portfolio of floating-rate debt instruments. As a closed-end vehicle, it issues a fixed number of shares and may employ leverage to enhance income potential.
The trust’s primary investment strategy centers on senior secured floating-rate loans, often referred to as bank loans, issued by U.S.
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