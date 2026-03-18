Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) Major Shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management Purchases 19,725 Shares of Stock

Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,307.75. Following the purchase, the insider owned 890,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,236.65. This represents a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glenbrook Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 5,060 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $9,411.60.

On Friday, March 13th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 146,249 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $285,185.55.

On Thursday, February 19th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 34,613 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $83,071.20.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 10,481 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $24,001.49.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 40,807 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $93,448.03.

On Friday, February 13th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 15,390 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,087.10.

On Thursday, February 12th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 7,956 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $13,684.32.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 8,000 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $13,840.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 2,884 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,104.68.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 5,685 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $10,346.70.

Senestech Trading Down 4.8%

Senestech stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Senestech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 14.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Senestech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Senestech had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a negative net margin of 287.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Senestech, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senestech in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Senestech currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Senestech

Institutional Trading of Senestech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Senestech in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senestech during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Senestech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senestech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Senestech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Senestech

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) is a biotechnology company specializing in non-lethal pest management solutions. The company’s core focus is the development and commercialization of fertility-based control methods for commensal rodents, providing an alternative to traditional rodenticides. By targeting the reproductive cycle of rats, SenesTech aims to reduce rodent populations over time without the use of toxic chemicals, offering a more sustainable approach for pest management professionals.

The company’s flagship product, ContraPest®, is an EPA-registered liquid bait that disrupts rodent reproduction.

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