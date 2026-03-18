Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) Major Shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management Buys 146,249 Shares

Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management bought 146,249 shares of Senestech stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $285,185.55. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 865,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,407.50. This trade represents a 20.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glenbrook Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 19,725 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $35,307.75.

On Monday, March 16th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 5,060 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $9,411.60.

On Thursday, February 19th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 34,613 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $83,071.20.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 10,481 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $24,001.49.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 40,807 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $93,448.03.

On Friday, February 13th, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 15,390 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $29,087.10.

On Thursday, February 12th, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 7,956 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $13,684.32.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 8,000 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 2,884 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,104.68.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 5,685 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $10,346.70.

Senestech Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of Senestech stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Senestech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 14.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senestech

Senestech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Senestech had a negative net margin of 287.39% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Senestech, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senestech in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Senestech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Senestech in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Senestech in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senestech in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senestech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Senestech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNES

About Senestech

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) is a biotechnology company specializing in non-lethal pest management solutions. The company’s core focus is the development and commercialization of fertility-based control methods for commensal rodents, providing an alternative to traditional rodenticides. By targeting the reproductive cycle of rats, SenesTech aims to reduce rodent populations over time without the use of toxic chemicals, offering a more sustainable approach for pest management professionals.

The company’s flagship product, ContraPest®, is an EPA-registered liquid bait that disrupts rodent reproduction.

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