SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 903.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGRO shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,056 to GBX 1,067 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 885 to GBX 915 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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SEGRO Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 767.60 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 586.85 and a twelve month high of GBX 844.60. The stock has a market cap of £10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 766.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 712.36.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 36.60 EPS for the quarter. SEGRO had a net margin of 77.66% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Equities research analysts predict that SEGRO will post 37.4077408 EPS for the current year.

SEGRO Company Profile

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SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.

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