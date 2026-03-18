Second Line Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Second Line Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Second Line Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 28,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $60.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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