Scotiabank Has Pessimistic Outlook of goeasy FY2025 Earnings

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank analyst P. Hardie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.28. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2026 earnings at $8.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also commented on GSY. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of goeasy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$160.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 19th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut goeasy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$208.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$180.33.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$38.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.82, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 42.83. The firm has a market cap of C$612.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$113.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$140.48. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$33.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.50.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

About goeasy

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goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

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