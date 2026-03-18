Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Price Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.10 and last traded at $120.0540. Approximately 342,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 838,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

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Sanmina Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $519,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,479.45. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $166,205.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,045.40. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $2,290,728. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sanmina by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,667,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,273,000 after purchasing an additional 481,588 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

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Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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