Sanford C. Bernstein Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $330.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Phillip Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology
Micron Technology Trading Up 4.5%
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Micron says HBM4 (for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin), PCIe Gen6 data‑center SSDs and SOCAMM2 are in high‑volume production — a direct product tie to AI/data‑center demand that supports near‑term revenue and share gains. Micron in High-Volume Production of HBM4 Designed for NVIDIA Vera Rubin, PCIe Gen6 SSD and SOCAMM2
- Positive Sentiment: Market note that Micron’s 2026 HBM/DRAM supply is effectively sold out amid huge AI demand — supports revenue upside and justifies elevated multiples heading into earnings. Micron Stock Pops 4.5% Before Earnings as Entire 2026 Supply Sells Out on Huge AI Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street momentum: multiple firms (TD Cowen, RBC, Baird, Rosenblatt among others) have raised estimates/targets and reiterated Buy ratings, lifting sentiment and helping drive pre‑earnings inflows. Micron estimates raised by Baird on surging DRAM pricing and AI demand
- Positive Sentiment: Notable institutional buying: filings show big managers (e.g., David Tepper) increased Micron exposure — a confidence signal that can attract momentum flows. Billionaire David Tepper of Appaloosa Tripled His Stake in Micron but Has Been Dumping a Historically Cheap AI Stock Over the Last Year
- Positive Sentiment: Capacity expansion: completion of the Taiwan P5 site acquisition and plans for a second fab support medium/long‑term DRAM and HBM supply growth (fiscal 2028+), addressing a key bottleneck for AI customers. Micron’s Taiwan DRAM And HBM Expansion Sets Up Long Term AI Play
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings event risk: MU heads into Q2 results with sky‑high consensus estimates and elevated implied volatility — strong results could lift shares further, but the event also concentrates short‑term risk. Micron Heads Into Earnings With Sky-High Expectations From AI Boom
- Negative Sentiment: Options and positioning risk: analysts warn heavy call-side and high implied vol could pin the stock or amplify a post‑earnings swing — even a beat may not produce sustained upside if guidance is conservative. Micron’s Stock May Plunge Following Earnings Results
- Negative Sentiment: Bear case / cycle risk: some analysts flag the possibility of an earlier‑than‑expected memory downcycle once AI inventory needs moderate — a reminder that demand durability matters. Micron: Memory Downcycle Sooner Than Expected
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: recent data shows notable insider share sales; while common at large companies, it can be read as a near‑term negative signal by some investors. Micron Technology Stock (MU) Opinions on Taiwan Chip Facility Expansion
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
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