Sanford C. Bernstein Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $330.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Phillip Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 4.5%

MU stock opened at $461.69 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $462.73. The company has a market capitalization of $519.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Company Profile

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Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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