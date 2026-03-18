San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $17,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 874,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 98,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 67,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCRB stock opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.09 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VCRB was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

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