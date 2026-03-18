San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2,202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $51.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

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