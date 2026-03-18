Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 104,387 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the February 12th total of 121,728 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,984 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 546,984 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Safran Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Safran stock opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Safran has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $106.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.07.

Get Safran alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAFRY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Safran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Safran

(Get Free Report)

Safran is a French multinational company active in aerospace, defense and security, with headquarters in the Paris area. The group was formed through the consolidation of long-established French aerospace and technology businesses and has developed into a broad supplier to commercial aviation, helicopters, space programs and military customers. Safran operates manufacturing, engineering and service facilities around the world to support original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket needs.

The company’s principal activities cover aircraft propulsion and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.