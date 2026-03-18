Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $293,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,064,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,585,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,789,000 after acquiring an additional 610,089 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 130.3% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 896,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,907,000 after acquiring an additional 507,083 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Roper Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 750,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,416,000 after purchasing an additional 426,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $409.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.53.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $352.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.07 and a 1-year high of $594.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,844. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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