Ronna Romney Sells 2,000 Shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director Ronna Romney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $49,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,397.44. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $357.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.11. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.90 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.49%.Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Park-Ohio to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park-Ohio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PKOH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 238.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 377.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.