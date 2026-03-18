Reviewing GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) & Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON)

Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON – Get Free Report) and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zeons and GE Vernova”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeons N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GE Vernova $38.07 billion 5.97 $4.88 billion $17.80 47.38

Analyst Recommendations

GE Vernova has higher revenue and earnings than Zeons.

This is a summary of current ratings for Zeons and GE Vernova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeons 0 0 0 0 0.00 GE Vernova 0 3 23 1 2.93

GE Vernova has a consensus target price of $831.29, indicating a potential downside of 1.43%. Given Zeons’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zeons is more favorable than GE Vernova.

Profitability

This table compares Zeons and GE Vernova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeons N/A N/A N/A GE Vernova 12.83% 46.91% 8.80%

Summary

GE Vernova beats Zeons on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeons

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Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products. The company was formerly known as U.S. Sustainable Energy Corporation and changed its name to Zeons Corporation in February 2010. The company is based in Natchez, Mississippi.

About GE Vernova

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GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

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