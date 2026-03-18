REV Group, Inc. $REVG Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,589 shares during the period. REV Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in REV Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in REV Group by 369.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 56,133 shares during the last quarter.

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REV Group Stock Performance

REV Group stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

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REV Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

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