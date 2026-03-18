Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for United Natural Foods (UNFI)

United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/14/2026 – United Natural Foods was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

3/12/2026 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – United Natural Foods was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $140,953.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,166.52. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis Anthony Martin sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $327,250.13. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,382.78. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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United Natural Foods, Inc (NYSE: UNFI) is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI’s core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

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