Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for United Natural Foods (UNFI)

United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/14/2026 – United Natural Foods was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 3/12/2026 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2026 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2026 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2026 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – United Natural Foods was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
Insider Activity at United Natural Foods
In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $140,953.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,166.52. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis Anthony Martin sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $327,250.13. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,382.78. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
UNFI’s core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.
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