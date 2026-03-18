Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club stock on February 2nd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,930,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,114,000 after buying an additional 4,704,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $151,765,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $110,523,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,591 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,082,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

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BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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