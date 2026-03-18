Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in STERIS stock on February 6th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS stock opened at $220.19 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $204.90 and a 52 week high of $269.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.05.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.15%.The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total value of $734,876.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,233.05. This trade represents a 81.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STERIS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,015,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in STERIS by 40.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 38.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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