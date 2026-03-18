Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 and last traded at GBX 2.61. Approximately 630,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 883,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80.

Renalytix Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.42. The company has a market cap of £10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -599.34, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About Renalytix

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Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The Company’s lead product is KidneyIntelX, which has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and which is being designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com).

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