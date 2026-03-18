Reliant Wealth Planning Invests $15.71 Million in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF $RISR

Reliant Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 438,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,713,000. FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF makes up about 5.1% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning owned 0.09% of FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RISR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1,409.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 60,108 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 66,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 74.6% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

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FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.1%

RISR stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Announces Dividend

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%.

(Free Report)

The FolioBeyond Rising Rates ETF (RISR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income and protect against rising interest rates through exposure to interest-only MBS and US Treasury bonds. The fund is actively managed. RISR was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Beyond.

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