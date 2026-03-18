Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paramount Resources (POU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Paramount Resources (TSE: POU) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2026 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$32.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$25.50 to C$30.50.

3/4/2026 – Paramount Resources was given a new C$33.00 price target by Roth Mkm. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Paramount Resources was downgraded by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from “strong-buy” to “moderate buy”.

1/21/2026 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Paramount Resources had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

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