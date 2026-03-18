Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $312.00 to $269.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $241.00 to $212.00.

3/4/2026 – First Solar was downgraded by Glj Research from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $207.82 price target on the stock, down from $314.43.

3/3/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Argus from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $279.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – First Solar was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/26/2026 – First Solar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – First Solar was downgraded by Freedom Capital from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/26/2026 – First Solar was upgraded by DZ Bank AG to “strong sell”.

2/26/2026 – First Solar was downgraded by Wolfe Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/26/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – First Solar was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock, down from $300.00.

2/25/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $303.00 to $256.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $316.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $326.00 to $271.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – First Solar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock, down from $280.00.

2/25/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $258.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $292.00 to $280.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $320.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – First Solar had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, down from $264.00.

2/23/2026 – First Solar had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $286.00 to $303.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $335.00 to $326.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – First Solar was given a new $263.00 price target by BMO Capital Markets.

1/29/2026 – First Solar was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from “outperform” to “market perform”. They now have a $263.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $291.00 to $271.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – First Solar had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $285.00 to $292.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – First Solar had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $244.00 to $258.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 14,106 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $2,820,776.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,100. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 7,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $1,516,106.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 91,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,983,826.91. This trade represents a 7.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,902. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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