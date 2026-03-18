Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/17/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $312.00 to $269.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $241.00 to $212.00.
- 3/4/2026 – First Solar was downgraded by Glj Research from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $207.82 price target on the stock, down from $314.43.
- 3/3/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Argus from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $279.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2026 – First Solar was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 2/26/2026 – First Solar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – First Solar was downgraded by Freedom Capital from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 2/26/2026 – First Solar was upgraded by DZ Bank AG to “strong sell”.
- 2/26/2026 – First Solar was downgraded by Wolfe Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 2/26/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – First Solar was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock, down from $300.00.
- 2/25/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $303.00 to $256.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $316.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $326.00 to $271.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – First Solar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock, down from $280.00.
- 2/25/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $258.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $292.00 to $280.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $320.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – First Solar had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, down from $264.00.
- 2/23/2026 – First Solar had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $286.00 to $303.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $335.00 to $326.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – First Solar was given a new $263.00 price target by BMO Capital Markets.
- 1/29/2026 – First Solar was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from “outperform” to “market perform”. They now have a $263.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – First Solar had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $291.00 to $271.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – First Solar had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $285.00 to $292.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – First Solar had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $244.00 to $258.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at First Solar
In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 14,106 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $2,820,776.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,100. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 7,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $1,516,106.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 91,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,983,826.91. This trade represents a 7.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,902. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.
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