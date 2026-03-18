RDST Capital LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $ARI

RDST Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 147,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance makes up approximately 0.1% of RDST Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1,047.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:ARI opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 96.78, a current ratio of 96.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 46.66%.The company had revenue of $73.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and preferred equity investments. As an externally managed vehicle, ARI leverages the expertise and resources of an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, a leading global alternative investment manager.

ARI’s investment strategy is centered on providing first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt financing, bridge loans and preferred equity across a broad range of property types, including office, retail, industrial and multifamily assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.