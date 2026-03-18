Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Stock Price Up 10.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410 and last traded at GBX 403. 131,536 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 124,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365.

Ramsdens Stock Up 9.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of £129.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 411.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 375.01.

Get Ramsdens alerts:

Ramsdens (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 37 earnings per share for the quarter. Ramsdens had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. Research analysts expect that Ramsdens Holdings PLC will post 20.0899991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ramsdens

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.