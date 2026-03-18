Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Stock Position Decreased by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,438 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $15,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 1,194.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $10,530,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research raised Rambus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Cfra cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

Rambus Price Performance

RMBS opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.30. Rambus, Inc. has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $135.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. Rambus had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 39,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $3,936,717.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 331,070 shares in the company, valued at $32,653,434.10. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $433,837.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 63,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,135.54. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

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