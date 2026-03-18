Q1 Earnings Estimate for MediciNova Issued By HC Wainwright

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for MediciNova in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst L. Egana-Gorrono anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediciNova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediciNova’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

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Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of MediciNova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.58. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting MediciNova

Here are the key news stories impacting MediciNova this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target (roughly a large percentage upside from current levels), bringing fresh analyst attention and a bullish headline that can drive short‑term buying. HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on MediciNova

HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target (roughly a large percentage upside from current levels), bringing fresh analyst attention and a bullish headline that can drive short‑term buying. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s model projects a path to profitability: EPS turning positive in FY2028 and substantial EPS in FY2029 ($1.90) and FY2030 ($3.02). This multi‑year earnings ramp underpins the $10 target and frames MNOV as a high‑upside, late‑stage outcome bet for growth investors. HC Wainwright coverage & forecasts (TickerReport)

HC Wainwright’s model projects a path to profitability: EPS turning positive in FY2028 and substantial EPS in FY2029 ($1.90) and FY2030 ($3.02). This multi‑year earnings ramp underpins the $10 target and frames MNOV as a high‑upside, late‑stage outcome bet for growth investors. Neutral Sentiment: Near‑term estimates remain loss‑making: HC Wainwright forecasts Q1–Q3 2026 EPS of ($0.06) each and Q4 2026 at ($0.08), producing FY2026 EPS of about ($0.26). That implies continued dilution/cash‑burn risk before the projected turnaround. MSN: HC Wainwright initiates coverage

Near‑term estimates remain loss‑making: HC Wainwright forecasts Q1–Q3 2026 EPS of ($0.06) each and Q4 2026 at ($0.08), producing FY2026 EPS of about ($0.26). That implies continued dilution/cash‑burn risk before the projected turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Consensus and HC Wainwright near‑term numbers are still negative (consensus FY current ~($0.24)); the stock remains a speculative, binary biotech bet—future upside depends on clinical and commercialization execution, making the current valuation sensitive to setbacks. Coverage roundup (Benzinga)

MediciNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapeutics for neurodegenerative, inflammatory, fibrotic and oncological diseases. Founded in the late 1990s, the company advances its proprietary compounds through clinical trials and strategic partnerships, with a goal of addressing areas of high unmet medical need. MediciNova is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains a presence in Tokyo to support collaborations and regulatory interactions in Asian markets.

The company’s leading clinical asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is an anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent originally approved in Japan for asthma and post-stroke dizziness.

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