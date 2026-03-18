Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and traded as high as $22.87. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 262,919 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PLSE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulse Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLSE

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 2.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,801.94. This represents a 31.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,400 over the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 275.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 44.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 136.0% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

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