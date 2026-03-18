Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,168 Shares of CACI International, Inc. $CACI

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. CACI International accounts for 4.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of CACI International worth $47,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 595.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in CACI International by 6,566.7% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 24,400.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.06, for a total value of $1,230,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,949,120.86. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.30, for a total transaction of $132,726.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,812.40. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Stock Up 1.2%

CACI stock opened at $612.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CACI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.77 and a 1-year high of $683.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-28.920 EPS. Analysts expect that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $752.00 to $787.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial set a $800.00 price target on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CACI International from $683.00 to $721.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CACI International from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CACI International

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

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