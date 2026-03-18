ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.74, but opened at $73.36. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $72.74, with a volume of 12,533,609 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 1.4%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86.

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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $1.5055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $6.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $33,368,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 106,243 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 168.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 672,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 421,972 shares during the last quarter. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $11,051,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 330.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 559,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 429,640 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.

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