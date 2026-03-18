Primerica, Inc. $PRI Shares Acquired by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Primerica worth $18,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Primerica by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $252.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.25. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.09 and a 52 week high of $296.00. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $853.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.65 million. Primerica had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $475.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total value of $454,284.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,384.18. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $641,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,582.72. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primerica from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Primerica from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRI

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica’s core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

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