Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Short Interest Up 18.0% in February

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,374,940 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 12th total of 2,011,903 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,756 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 464,756 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 498,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40.

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $283.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 16.90%.Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.540 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,000 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $65,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,294.64. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after buying an additional 120,965 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PBH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

View Our Latest Report on PBH

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women’s health.

Key brands in Prestige’s portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women’s health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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