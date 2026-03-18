Prana Capital Management LP Sells 35,079 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,079 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the third quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the second quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price target on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.19.

Accenture Trading Down 0.3%

ACN stock opened at $198.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.14 and a 200-day moving average of $247.84. The company has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $188.73 and a twelve month high of $326.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.88%.

More Accenture News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,925. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $7,523,339.98. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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