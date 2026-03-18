Prana Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,301 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $15,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2,650.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.44. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $157.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Clive Bellows sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $166,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,159.58. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 25,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $3,740,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,928,871.58. This trade represents a 48.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 34,905 shares of company stock worth $5,166,714 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

See Also

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