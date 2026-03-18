Prana Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,436 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 2.2% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $65,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Argus raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $815.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $919.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total value of $1,023,083.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $807.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $904.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $845.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.95 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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