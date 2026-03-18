Prana Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,466,000. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Corpay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 4,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Corpay during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Corpay Stock Down 3.8%

CPAY opened at $298.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.53. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $361.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Corpay from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.57.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corpay news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,857. This trade represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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