Prana Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,263,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 523.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 170.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total transaction of $761,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,211.25. The trade was a 71.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total transaction of $760,540.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,920.30. The trade was a 74.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. Huber Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $291.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $209.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $474.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.