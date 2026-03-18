Prana Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 130,494 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,576 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.4%

CTSH opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $87.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $107.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.78.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 2,950 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $250,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,277.54. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,283.70. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,037 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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