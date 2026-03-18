Prana Capital Management LP Has $79.32 Million Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Prana Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143,838 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 2.6% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Allstate worth $79,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,814,000. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $518,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 6.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,114,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,660. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ALL stock opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.76. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.88.

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About Allstate

(Free Report)

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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