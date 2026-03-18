Prana Capital Management LP Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT – Free Report) by 323.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,854 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,109,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 842.9% in the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 54,668 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,183,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,373,000 after acquiring an additional 222,862 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 114,887.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Joseph Molluso sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 326,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,624.80. This trade represents a 37.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $1,128,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 174,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,239.21. This trade represents a 14.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock worth $10,458,644. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE VIRT opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $45.77.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $969.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.51 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT – Free Report).

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