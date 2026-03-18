Prana Capital Management LP Grows Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 59,236 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for approximately 1.7% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Lennar worth $49,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 5.7% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $9,228,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, KDT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.7% in the third quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Lennar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $102.79.

Lennar Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average of $119.01. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.17 and a 12-month high of $144.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.39%.Lennar’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Lennar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several major brokers still show modest upside in their revised targets — UBS lowered its target to $107 (about a 10% upside to the current price), Citigroup lowered to $104 (~7% upside) and Wells Fargo to $100 (~3% upside). Those remaining above the market may be supporting buying interest. Read More.

Several major brokers still show modest upside in their revised targets — UBS lowered its target to $107 (about a 10% upside to the current price), Citigroup lowered to $104 (~7% upside) and Wells Fargo to $100 (~3% upside). Those remaining above the market may be supporting buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: HousingWire ran an analysis of Lennar’s margin strategy — a deeper read on management’s approach to margins and pricing that could influence medium-term profitability but is ambiguous near-term for the stock. Read More.

HousingWire ran an analysis of Lennar’s margin strategy — a deeper read on management’s approach to margins and pricing that could influence medium-term profitability but is ambiguous near-term for the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results disappointed: LEN reported $0.88 EPS vs. consensus ~ $0.96 and revenue of $6.62B vs. ~$6.88B — misses that typically pressure residential builders due to sensitivity to volumes and pricing. Read More.

Quarterly results disappointed: LEN reported $0.88 EPS vs. consensus ~ $0.96 and revenue of $6.62B vs. ~$6.88B — misses that typically pressure residential builders due to sensitivity to volumes and pricing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple broker notes cut price targets and/or ratings — Barclays cut to $85 and set an underweight, Truist cut to $95 (hold), and other firms trimmed targets — signaling reduced near-term conviction from some sell-side analysts. Those downgrades increase downside risk for investors. Read More.

Multiple broker notes cut price targets and/or ratings — Barclays cut to $85 and set an underweight, Truist cut to $95 (hold), and other firms trimmed targets — signaling reduced near-term conviction from some sell-side analysts. Those downgrades increase downside risk for investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Local opposition to Lennar’s Hill Country developments is getting press attention; heightened community resistance and permitting/legal risks can slow or add cost to projects in key markets. Read More.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

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