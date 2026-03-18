Prana Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Prana Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,353 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,300,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 70.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,275,000 after purchasing an additional 830,418 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 937,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,540,000 after purchasing an additional 254,317 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Everest Group by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 291,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,227,000 after buying an additional 178,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,531,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EG. Mizuho set a $360.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Everest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.21.

Key Everest Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Everest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY2028 EPS to $64.07 (from $60.97) and nudged FY2027 to $58.25, and increased some later‑year quarterly estimates (e.g., Q4 2027 to $11.27). These upward revisions point to improving longer‑term earnings expectations for EG, which can support valuation.

Zacks raised FY2028 EPS to $64.07 (from $60.97) and nudged FY2027 to $58.25, and increased some later‑year quarterly estimates (e.g., Q4 2027 to $11.27). These upward revisions point to improving longer‑term earnings expectations for EG, which can support valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks retained a “Hold” rating on EG despite the mixed estimate changes — the firm’s stance tempers immediate buy/sell pressure and signals analysts see both upside and near‑term risk.

Zacks retained a “Hold” rating on EG despite the mixed estimate changes — the firm’s stance tempers immediate buy/sell pressure and signals analysts see both upside and near‑term risk. Neutral Sentiment: The company finalized an exit/separation agreement with its former general counsel on March 13, 2026; investors will watch disclosures (costs, transitions, any governance notes) for material impact. Article Title

The company finalized an exit/separation agreement with its former general counsel on March 13, 2026; investors will watch disclosures (costs, transitions, any governance notes) for material impact. Neutral Sentiment: Options‑market flow has shown notable activity around EG, which can amplify intraday moves and signal trader positioning even if fundamentals haven’t changed. Investors may interpret heavy calls/puts as a short‑term catalyst. Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Everest Group Stock?

Options‑market flow has shown notable activity around EG, which can amplify intraday moves and signal trader positioning even if fundamentals haven’t changed. Investors may interpret heavy calls/puts as a short‑term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near‑term EPS estimates: Q1 2026 (to $14.38), Q2 2026 (to $16.17), Q3 2026 (to $9.07), and reduced FY2026 to $53.46. They also lowered Q2 2027 and slightly cut Q1 2027 — these downgrades signal softer near‑term profitability and are a headwind for the stock.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.6%

EG opened at $322.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.10 and its 200-day moving average is $332.13. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $370.20.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($18.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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