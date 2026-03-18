Prana Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,494 Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,106,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,826,049,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 27,361.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,737,000 after buying an additional 3,411,700 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $484,852,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 285.4% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,487,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,568,000 after buying an additional 1,842,117 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $195.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.16. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.57 and a 1-year high of $296.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $180.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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