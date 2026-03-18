Prana Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,417 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,058,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $22,498,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

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AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $170.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $217.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $767.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.38 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 34.57%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.78 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 86.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

Further Reading

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