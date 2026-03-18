Prana Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 27,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.21.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $359.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

See Also

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